Kering appoints Chanel and Mandarin Oriental executives to board for enhanced luxury strategy

As the global market becomes increasingly complex, François-Henri Pinault's group is restructuring its governance. Kering has appointed Marie-Hélène Chenut, formerly of Chanel, and Laurent Kleitman of Mandarin Oriental to its board, opting for industry expertise and operational excellence in ultra-luxury.

The statement released on April 21, 2026, does more than just announce a reshuffle. It outlines the roadmap for a group determined to strengthen its execution. With luxury growth now “normalising”, Kering is banking on two individuals with highly strategic career paths.

Safeguarding desire: influence of the Chanel culture

Marie-Hélène Chenut's appointment is arguably one of the strongest signals sent to the market in recent months. After 35 years at Chanel, including a decade leading its Haute Couture division, she brings an understanding of product and image that defines French excellence.

In an era where luxury must justify its prices with unwavering desirability, her arrival on the board suggests a commitment to protecting and enhancing the intangible heritage of the group's houses, particularly Gucci. Her understanding of the expectations of a discerning international clientele is a critical asset for navigating an increasingly selective sector.

Laurent Kleitman: convergence of luxury and hospitality

The other aspect of this reinforcement is embodied by Laurent Kleitman. The current head of Mandarin Oriental possesses a rare and sought-after dual expertise, linking customer experience with the demands of profitability. His previous role leading Parfums Christian Dior and his expertise in emerging markets, such as Russia and Asia, provide him with a global perspective on consumer trends.

This appointment underscores a reality in the sector: luxury is no longer just about purchasing, it is about the experience. Customer experience, a hallmark of excellence in luxury hospitality, is becoming the new frontier for differentiation amid heightened competition.

Jean-Pierre Denis passes the baton

This renewal also marks the end of an era. Jean-Pierre Denis, a stalwart of the board since 2008, is set to step down after 18 years of service. A trusted figure for the Pinault family, former chairman of the audit committee and a pioneer on climate issues, he has overseen Kering's profound transformation from a distribution conglomerate into a global luxury pure-player. His departure closes a historic chapter, paving the way for a more technical and operational focus.

Governance aligned with international standards

If the resolutions are approved at the general meeting on May 28, the board of directors will be streamlined to 13 members. This smaller team demonstrates transparency and balance indicators that meet the highest market standards:

Independence: A rate of 64 percent to ensure neutrality in decision-making.

Gender parity: A proportion of 45 percent women, embedding diversity at the highest level.

Internationalisation: Five nationalities to oversee a turnover that, in 2025 (14.7 billion euros), was generated across all continents.

Time for execution

Kering is no longer seeking just directors, but hands-on experts capable of supporting a consolidation strategy. By combining the high technicality of couture ateliers with the excellence of luxury hospitality, the group is equipping itself with a first-class operational compass. In an economic cycle where “easy” expansion is over, Kering intends to regain its advantage through brand image and customer experience.