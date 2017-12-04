Kering appoints chief client and digital officer

Luxury French conglomerate Kering has named Grégory Boutté as chief client and digital officer, effective immediately.

Boutté, who most recently worked for start-up Udemy, which provides 15 million students the opportunity to take online courses, will report directly to Jean-François Palus, managing director of Kering, and will be a member of the Group’s executive committee.

His responsibilities as Kering’s chief client and Digital officer will be to lead the Group’s digital transformation and to drive the development of e-commerce, CRM and data management.

Prior to working at Udemy, Boutté served as general manager of eBay France, before managing eBay Europe, and he also worked at Sidecar, the first short-distance, peer-to-peer ride-sharing platform which was bought by General Motors in 2016.

Image: courtesy of Kering by Jean-Luc Perreard