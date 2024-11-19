Kering appoints new CEOs at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga

Kering has announced the appointment of Cédric Charbit as CEO of Saint Laurent and Gianfranco Gianangeli as CEO of Balenciaga, effective January 2, 2025.

The company said in a statement that both will report to Francesca Bellettini, Kering deputy CEO in charge of brand development, who from then on will be entirely dedicated to the development of all Kering fashion, leather goods and jewellery houses.

"Having had the privilege of knowing and working closely with both Cédric and Gianfranco for many years, I have no doubts they are the best choices to take the helm of Saint Laurent and Balenciaga," said Francesca Bellettini.

Kering names Cédric Charbit as CEO of Saint Laurent

Cédric Charbit joined Kering in 2012 as product strategy director of Saint Laurent after extensive experience in the luxury industry and became CEO of Balenciaga in 2016.

The company added that the new CEO of Saint Laurent succeeding Francesca Bellettini, Charbit will be to leverage his expertise and leadership to further develop the iconic Parisian House, building on its unique positioning, heritage, and identity.

Charbit began his career at Printemps in 2001, where he held various roles before becoming deputy director and general merchandising manager. In 2009, he was appointed deputy chief executive of Pucci, part of the LVMH group, based in Italy.

In 2012, Charbit joined Saint Laurent in Paris as product strategy director and later became executive vice president, overseeing product, retail merchandising, and communication. In 2016, he was appointed president and CEO of Balenciaga, where he expanded the brand's presence and relaunched its Haute Couture. In July 2019, Charbit joined the Kering executive committee.

Gianfranco Gianangeli to take over as CEO of Balenciaga

Having worked for several renowned Italian and French luxury houses, in merchandising and retail functions and as CEO of Maison Margiela, Gianfranco Gianangeli, most recently was chief commercial officer of Saint Laurent. Now succeeding Cédric Charbit at the helm of Balenciaga, his task will be to continue strengthening and expanding the House’s reach and renown.

Gianangeli began his career at Bottega Veneta in 2006. He held different roles in merchandising, leading to merchandising director of men's categories and then becoming general merchandising manager in Japan. In 2011, he was appointed associate international director at Prada, before joining Givenchy in 2013 as global retail director.

In 2017 he joined his namesake knitwear manufacturing company, Gianangeli Srl, in Italy, as owner and CEO. In 2020 he was appointed CEO of Maison Margiela, before joining Saint Laurent in September 2023 as chief commercial officer.

“With Francesca Bellettini fully dedicated to her role as Kering deputy CEO in charge of brand development and Jean-Marc Duplaix – whose role, as Kering Deputy CEO and COO – we have the right leadership team in place to address current industry challenges and set the pace for long-term growth,” added François-Henri Pinault, chairman & CEO of Kering.