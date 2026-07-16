Kering appoints Romain Spitzer as CEO of Bottega Veneta

The French luxury goods group Kering has found a new chief executive officer for its fashion house Bottega Veneta. On Wednesday, the group announced the appointment of Romain Spitzer as CEO of the Italian brand. He succeeds Bartolomeo Rongone, who left Bottega Veneta at the end of March and moved to the CEO role at Moncler.

According to a statement, Spitzer will take up his new position on September 1 and will report directly to Luca de Meo, the CEO of Kering. He will also join the group's Executive Committee.

Spitzer joins from competitor LVMH

According to his new employer, Spitzer has over 30 years of experience in the international luxury goods industry. He was most recently with the French group LVMH. There, he served as president and CEO of the Fragrance Group LVMH Beauty. Previously, he held positions at Guerlain; Jean Paul Gaultier Parfums; Yves Saint Laurent Parfums; and Parfums Christian Dior.

As CEO of Bottega Veneta, Spitzer will focus on “further enhancing the house's appeal, deepening relationships with customers worldwide, and driving retail excellence across all markets,” Kering announced.

Group CEO de Meo explained the decision. “Romain has the leadership qualities, vision, and international experience to usher in the next phase of the house's development,” he explained in a statement. “I am confident that he will build on the house's exceptional strengths and take Bottega Veneta to the next level.”