Kevin Carrigan takes on new creative role at Ralph Lauren

London - Kevin Carrigan has taken on new creative role at Ralph Lauren as Senior Vice President and Creative Director. The former Calvin Klein creative director is set to oversee Ralph Lauren women's Lauren and Chaps collections, leading the design teams for the brand's collections as well as their licensing, reports WWD.

Carrigan new appointment comes nearly 5 months after he left his former role as global creative director of Calvin Klein Inc, following an 18 year tenure at the brand. In his former role he was in charge of CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein White Label, but Carrigan left two days after the company announced the appointed of former Dior creative director Raf Simons as its Chief Creative Officer. He brings with him close to 20 years of design experience.

The move is a big change for the US brand, as its founder Ralph Lauren was always the main designer at his brand. However, following a number of changes within the fashion company last year, such as job cuts, the merging of Denim & Supply in its Polo lines and a series of senior management appointments. In addition, last September Ralph Lauren expanded Valérie Hermann's role to President, Global Brands, placing her in charge of all global brand development for Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren, Chaps and Home. In his new role, Carrigan will be reporting to her.

"Kevin is a proven leader with significant brand experience," said Hermann on his appointment to WWD. "Consistent with the Way Forward Plan, he will be focused on evolving the Lauren brand in a way that stays true to our unique brand DNA and makes it even more desirable for today’s evolving consumer."

Photo: Kevin Carrigan, Spring 2016 Calvin Klein Press Event, courtesy of Calvin Klein Facebook