Kevin Garnett appointed Creative Director of And1

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has signed a multi-year partnership with NBA legend Kevin Garnett as the Creative Director and Global Brand Ambassador for basketball brand And1, as it celebrates the 25th anniversary year.

"For 25 years, And1 has remained synonymous with the game of basketball and its street-ball lifestyle," said Eddie Esses, President of Sequential's active division in a press statement, adding. "As we look to the future, we're excited to bring Kevin Garnett back to AND1 as the brand's creative director, global ambassador and strategist, to widen the brand's distribution channels and to expand into new territories."

And1 will launch a capsule collection co-designed by Garnett and an accompanying campaign featuring footwear, apparel, and accessories.

"I'm thrilled to get back to my roots and partner with And1, one of the best basketball brands in the industry," said Kevin Garnett, adding, "We have many initiatives underway that we'll be launching, including my new capsule collection, which I'm particularly excited about."

