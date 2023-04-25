Kilian Paris names first-ever make-up creative director

Luxury fragrance brand Kilian Paris has named Beyoncé’s make-up artist Sir John as its first make-up creative director.

In a statement, Kilian Paris said that Sir John will work closely with founder Kilian Hennessy to help shape the brand’s “make-up vision, philosophy, artistry, and innovation” to take “make-up to the next level”.

Hennessy said in a statement: “Sir John is a true fan and advocate of Kilian Paris. His incredible expertise will allow him to infuse a bold new vision into our make-up.

“He’s been an innovative make-up artist in the industry for over 15 years, working with celebrities and stellar artists of the music and fashion industries, making him the perfect partner for Kilian Paris.”

As creative director, Sir John will become a global voice of Kilian Paris make-up, offering digital behind-the-scene moments and make-up tutorials on TikTok and Instagram Lives. The collaboration will kick off with a revamp of the established Le Rouge Parfum scented lipsticks, followed by a collection of make-up essentials.

Commenting on his new role, Sir John added: “Make-up has the ability to immediately put you in a festive mood and uplift the party, just as fragrance. Both tell a story and transmit how you want to show up in the world.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with Kilian Hennessy and the Kilian Paris family to share my vision of make-up. I can’t wait to create the most luxurious products to pair with the brand’s amazing perfumes and bring to life the most stunning looks to party all night long.”