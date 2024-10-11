Kim Jones leaves Fendi

After four years, Kim Jones and Fendi are going their separate ways. This was announced by Fendi's parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a statement on Friday. Jones worked as womenswear designer at the Italian fashion house.

“Kim Jones made significant contributions to the brand's creative legacy, seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi's historical heritage. Under his leadership, the Maison reinvented its ready-to-wear and couture collections, offering an inclusive and innovative approach to fashion that constantly renewed Fendi's Italian codes. Throughout his four years, Jones‘ work was wholly guided by passion and creativity," the statement reads.

LMVH reported that a successor would be announced “in due course”.

Jones made his first steps in womenswear at Fendi. He took on the role as designer for the womenswear ready-to-wear department and combined it with his designer role at Dior Men, where he is still employed, incidentally. He has carried the responsibility for the two different brands, until now.

Jones stepped into Fendi in September 2020. As designer for the womenswear ready-to-wear department, he worked with Silvia Venturini Fendi - creative director for the luxury brand's accessories and menswear. Jones has built a substantial career in the fashion industry. He has worked at Umbro, Mulberry, Alexander McQueen, Alfred Dunhill and Louis Vuitton, among others.

This translated article was originally published on FashionUnited.nl.