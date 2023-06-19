King Charles' first birthday list honours Anna Wintour and Roksanda Ilincic

King Charles III’s first official birthday honours list has been announced and recognises Anna Wintour, fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic and photographer Nick Knight.

For his inaugural birthday honours list, King Charles, who had his coronation in May, honoured more than 1,000 recipients for their outstanding contributions across all sectors and parts of the UK, including fashion, retail and design.

Wintour, editor-in-chief of US Vogue and global editorial director of Vogue and global content officer for Condé Nast, who already holds the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire has become a Companion of Honour. This is a special award granted to those who have “made a major contribution” and she joins figures, including Paul Smith and Elton John.

While Serbian-born, London-based fashion designer Ilincic, who is a regular fixture at London Fashion Week, was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to fashion and design.

Fashion, photography and retail honoured in King Charles birthday list honours

In addition, fashion photographer Nick Knight received a CBE for services to photography and fashion and said he was "incredibly proud and absolutely delighted" on social media. While hand knit designer Jennette Sloan was recognised with an MBE for services to knitwear design and diversity in the fine arts.

On social media, Sloan said: “I am very proud and somewhat gobsmacked. As the child of Bajan parents who came to this country as part of the Windrush generation, I am hugely proud to accept a MBE in recognition of my career as a knitwear designer and my efforts to make the fibre space more inclusive, diverse and welcoming for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour.”

In retail, Damian Hopkins, founder and chief executive of PDS Radius Brands, the branding, marketing and communications consultancy, was awarded a CBE for services to the retail industry.

In a statement on Linkedin, Hopkins said: “Blown away, surprised and delighted to have been awarded a CBE in the Kings Birthday honours list today for services to retail and fashion.

"I feel profoundly honoured and humbled, but this is also recognition to everyone who has worked with me over the years from the brands, retailers, licensees, licensors, to the celebrities and designers, and of course the thousands of workers at the factories located around the world.”