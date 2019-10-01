Kinnevik names Erika Johnson as CFO

Kinnevik AB has appointed Erika Söderberg Johnson as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. The company said in a statement that Johnson joins Kinnevik from Biotage where she has been CFO since 2012 and at Kinnevik, she will take up her position at the latest on 6 April 2020.

Commenting on Johnson’s appointment to CFO, Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik, said in a statement: “Erika brings a wealth of experience including working as a CFO in fast growing listed medtech businesses, board work in Saab and Qliro Group and deep understanding of corporate finance from her early career in investment banking. I am confident that she will be a great addition to Kinnevik’s management team and add valuable insights to our portfolio companies.”

Prior to joining Biotage, Johnson was chief financial officer at Karo Bio from 2007 to 2011, Affibody, from 2005 to 2007 and Global Genomics from 2002 to 2005 and she has been a board member of Sectra AB and MedCap AB. She also worked ten years in investment banking and corporate finance at SEB Enskilda. She is a board member of Saab AB since 2017 and Qliro Group AB since 2017.

