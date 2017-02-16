Kinnevik to appoint Henrik Poulsen to its Board of Directors

Kinnevik’s Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Henrik Poulsen as new Director of the board at the Annual General Meeting in May 2017. Poulsen is the Chief Executive Officer of Dong Energy, the global leader in offshore wind power.

Commenting on the proposed appointment, Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, said in a statement, “Henrik has an exceptional background in Nordic telecoms, private equity investing, and the management of a long-term global entrepreneurial family business, all of which fit Kinnevik's own operating model. His current experience as a CEO of a public company will help guide our investee companies.”

Prior to joining Dong Energy in 2012, Poulsen was the chief executive officer of Danish telecommunications company TDC between 2008 and 2012, after seven successful years working in a variety of leadership positions including EVP at Lego.

The Nomination Committee is comprised of Cristina Stenbeck appointed by Verdere, Wilhelm Klingspor appointed by the Klingspor family, Edvard von Horn appointed by the von Horn family, James Anderson appointed by Baillie Gifford, and Ramsay Brufer appointed by Alecta.