Kinnevik’s nomination committee proposes election of Claes Glassell and Maria Redin

Kinnevik’s nomination committee has proposed the election of Claes Glassell and Maria Redin as new board members at the annual general meeting to be held on June 3, 2024. The committee has also proposed the re-election of all current board members and James Anderson as chair of the board.

"This year the nomination committee is pleased to be able to increase the size of the board, and propose the elections of Claes Glassell and Maria Redin, both bring valuable experience in scaling company operations to the board," said Lawrence Burns, chair of the nomination committee.

Claes Glassell, the company said, has more than 30 years of experience in leading life science companies, both public and private equity owned. He was chief operating officer and president of Cambrex Corp. from 1999 to 2003, before joining as chief executive officer of Cerus Corp. from 2004 to 2011 and then CEO of CMC Biologics between 2011 and 2015.

Glassell has been a member of the board of Cambrex since 2016 and served as chair of the board of LSNE from 2017 to 2021 and chair of the board of Quotient Sciences from 2019 to 2022. In addition, he has previously held senior positions and served on the boards of several public and private companies and industry bodies, including Vitrolife AB, Cellartis AB, Nobel Chemicals, Berol Nobel, Cerus, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in New York City, and the Swedish Chemical Industry Association. He is also currently a senior adviser to Permira.

The company added that Maria Redin has been the CEO of MTG since 2020 where she previously held the positions of CFO and head of group finance & controlling. Redin began her career at MTG as a management trainee in 2004 before going on to hold the position of CFO, and later CEO, of MTG's former gaming and entertainment company Bet24. She is a member of the board of Hemnet and served on the board of NetEnt from 2012 to 2020.

The nomination committee further proposes that Lawrence Burns, Erik Brändström, Marie Klingspor and Cristina Stenbeck shall be elected as members of the committee and that Lawrence Burns as its chair.