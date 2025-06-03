Kizik appoints new chief executive officer

Gareth Hosford was appointed chief executive officer of US footwear brand Kizik and its parent company, HandsFree Labs. Hosford has over 20 years of experience in the footwear and sportswear industries, with previous senior roles at Nike, Converse and sportswear start-up Omorpho.

Under Hosford’s leadership, Kizik aims to grow further, both online and in brick and mortar stores. His remit is to strengthen the brand’s innovative capacity, expand its international presence and leverage the company’s patented hands-free technology.

Founder Mike Pratt said of Hosford: “His exceptional track record in building iconic global brands, combined with a start-up mentality and a relentless focus on innovation, make him the right leader to guide us into our next phase of growth. Equally important, Gareth leads with empathy and collaboration, essential qualities that will continue to strengthen and align our direct-to-consumer, wholesale and licensing channels as we accelerate our global growth.”

Former chief executive officer Monte Deere will remain on the board and will now focus on licensing strategy. In 2019, Kizik entered into a licensing partnership with Nike.

Utah-based Kizik became known for its so-called ‘hands-free’ sneakers that can be put on without using your hands. Thanks to a special heel design, the shoes flex with your foot. The brand holds over 200 patents on this technology and sells worldwide, primarily through its own online channels. In 2022, the company raised 20 million dollars to invest in new products and stores. Since 2023, Kizik has also been available at department store chain Nordstrom and has opened its first brick and mortar store in Salt Lake City.