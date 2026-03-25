KnitWell Group names Sarah Evans as chief human resources officer

US retail collective KnitWell Group has appointed Sarah Evans as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO). Evans joins the executive committee to lead human resources operations across the company’s portfolio of eight American apparel brands.

In her new capacity, Evans will manage all human resources functions, including talent strategy, acquisition, business partnerships, and total rewards. Her remit also extends to overseeing corporate communications, human resources information systems, and the group’s belonging and philanthropy initiatives.

Evans transitions to the retail group from US agricultural cooperative Ocean Spray, where she served in the same executive capacity. Her professional background includes senior leadership roles at US firms Terminix and Walmart, where she managed employee populations ranging from 4,000 to more than two million associates globally.

Strategic leadership and cultural development

KnitWell executive chair and chief executive officer Lizanne Kindler highlighted the breadth of the new appointee’s background in a statement. Kindler noted that Evans has led organizations of extraordinary scale across the consumer goods and services sectors.

“In every role, Sarah’s focus on driving the best outcomes for associates and the business has cemented her reputation for building high-performing teams and cultures,” Kindler said. The CEO added that the group is “thrilled” to integrate Evans into the leadership team as the company continues its current growth trajectory.

Vision for portfolio growth

Evans described the appointment as an opportunity to shape a company that balances heritage with future-oriented goals. She emphasized the potential of the group’s collective reach, which serves millions of customers through its diverse brand identities.

“I look forward to partnering across the organization to build an environment where our people and our brands can thrive,” Evans stated. Her arrival comes as the group manages a significant retail footprint through its established labels.

KnitWell operates as one of the largest specialty apparel entities in the US, housing brands including Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Soma, Talbots, and White House Black Market.