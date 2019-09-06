Kohl's announces changes to its leadership team

Leadership changes are taking place at Kohl's. The American retailer announced today the upcoming departure of company president Sona Chawla, as well as the appointment of Paul Gaffney as chief technology officer.

Chawla decided to step down from her role as president "to pursue new opportunities," according to a press statement. She will leave the company in mid-October.

She had been with Kohl's since November 2015. Kohl's chief executive officer Michelle Gass noted that in her time with the company, Chawla has driven innovation and growth across digital business and stores, led logistics strategies and led the long-term technology roadmap.

As Chawla exits Kohl's, Paul Gaffney joins as senior executive vice president, chief technology officer, starting later this month. He will report directly Gass.

Gaffney most recently served as chief technology officer at Dick's Sporting Goods, and previously as senior vice president of information technology at The Home Depot. At Kohl's, he will be responsible for all all technology, information and digital platforms to support the company's omnichannel business.

“I’m excited to welcome Paul Gaffney to the Kohl’s team," said Gass. "His extensive experience leading transformational technology teams and impressive track record of results will be a tremendous asset to Kohl’s. He joins our strong technology team, ready to continue our path forward in driving innovation and change across all aspects of our business. Paul is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team.”