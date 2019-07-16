Kohl's elects Michael Bender to its board of directors

Increasing the size of its board, Kohl’s Corporation has elected Michael Bender to fill the new board seat effective immediately. The company said, Bender has been elected to a term expiring at Kohl’s 2020 annual shareholders meeting and will be eligible for re-election by Kohl’s shareholders at that time. He will initially serve on the board’s audit and governance and nominating committees.

“Michael is a seasoned executive leader who brings deep expertise with notable retail and consumer brands, as well as global e-commerce. Michael's breadth of experience and his deep understanding of operations will be valuable assets to Kohl’s, and we look forward to his contributions to the board," said Frank Sica, Kohl’s Chairman in a statement.

Bender is President and CEO of Eyemart Express, LLC, an eyecare retailer. Previously, the company added, Bender held a number of successive management positions at Walmart Inc. over eight years, having most recently served as chief operating officer of global ecommerce. Prior to Walmart, Bender held senior positions at Cardinal Health, Inc., including president and general manager – retail and alternate care.

Bender has also served as vice president of store operations for L-Brands, Inc. – Victoria’s Secret Stores and has 15 years of experience with PepsiCo, Inc. where he held a variety of sales, finance and operating roles. Bender also brings board experience from Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust, where he served as a director for nearly 15 years.

Picture credit:Kohl's media gallery