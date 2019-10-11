Kohl's promotes EVP of finance to new chief financial officer

Kohl's has named its current executive vice president of finance Jill Timm as its next chief financial officer. The company's current chief financial officer, Bruce Besanko has decided to retire at the end of the fiscal year. He will step down from the position effective November 1, then remain in a senior advisor role until his retirement.

Jill Timm joined Kohl's in 1999 and has held progressive leadership positions across several areas of finance.

“I am honored to take on the CFO role for Kohl’s,” she said in a statement “It is a very exciting time for the company as we continue to evolve our strategic initiatives, create new opportunities for growth and drive value for our shareholders.”

As chief financial officer, Timm will oversee the company's financial planning and analysis, investor relations, financial reporting, accounting operations, tax and treasury. She will report directly to chief executive officer Michelle Gass.