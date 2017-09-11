Kolon Sport names Masha Ma as creative director

Sportswear brand Kolon Sport China has named Chinese designer Masha Ma as its creative director, as it continues to reposition itself as a major lifestyle brand.

Ma, who already has a critically acclaimed fashion brand that shows in Paris, will start her new creative role with Kolon Sport China in time for the spring/summer 2018 season, and she will be responsible for overseeing both men’s and women’s collections.

Her first collection will be showcased in January 2018 in Beijing and will be available in stores immediately after. Ma has also signed up to work with the brand for three more seasons after that.

This isn’t Ma’s first sportswear venture, for the Rio Olympic Games she created the uniform for the Chinese national team.

Kolon Sport was founded in 1973 and is one Asia’s leading outdoor brands. Initially, it focussed on hiking gear, however, it has expanded their offering extensively over the years to sportswear, and Ma’s appointment comes as the company looks to reposition itself as a lifestyle brand.

In addition to acting as creative director for Kolon Sport, Ma will also present her own ready-to-wear brand during Paris Fashion Week.