Kontoor Brands appoints Managing Director for EMEA region

Kontoor Brands, Inc. has named Simon Fisher to the position of Managing Director for EMEA region. The company said, Fisher will report to Tom Waldron, Vice President and Global Brand President, Wrangler.

“Simon is a seasoned leader in the apparel industry with more than 30 years of experience, including previously leading sales for the Lee brand in EMEA,” said Waldron in a statement, adding, “His leadership and passion for our business, coupled with the exceptional teams we have in place in EMEA, will enable Kontoor to unlock new opportunities and drive growth for our brands throughout the region.”

In this role, the company added, Fisher will lead the Lee and Wrangler business in EMEA, translating Kontoor’s global business strategy into accelerated regional brand growth and consumer engagement. He will also be responsible for identifying and pursuing new markets and product categories for both these brands.

Fisher joins Kontoor Brands from Spyder Active Sports, a manufacturer of high-end ski apparel, where he served as general manager, EMEA. He previously served in several roles with increasing responsibility for the jeanswear business in Europe for VF Corporation, with his most recent role being vice president, sales, Lee, EMEA. Fisher has also held a variety of leadership roles with Levi Strauss, Dockers, H&M and J. Lindeberg.

Picture:Facebook/Wrangler Denims