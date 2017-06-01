Koovs appoints former Primark exec as head of design

Online Indian fashion retailer Koovs has named former Primark design manager Samantha Chilton as its new head of design. Chilton has more than 25 years of experience in the fast-fashion sector, having worked for Arcadia, New Look, River Island, Topman, Warehouse and George at Asda, across womenswear and menswear on both the retail and supply side of the UK market.

Mary Turner, chief executive of Koovs, said: “Sam has an absolute passion for affordable fast-fashion. She has a talent for delivering emerging seasonal ‘must-haves’ and first to market catwalk trends. She is highly experienced in working with the supplier base in India and so her strengths are aligned to our core strategy and goals.”

Chilton worked for Primark from 2012 to 2016 and since then she has also designed ranges targeted at Zara, Pull and Bear, Mango, Forever 21, River Island and Boohoo.com, while working as a design consultant within supply.

However, it is her extensive international experience in working with global manufacturers in India, Bangladesh, China and Europe to provide affordable fast-fashion for the UK and Western fashion markets that has gained her the role with Koovs the online retailer said in a statement.

Her goal at Kooks is to make the online retailer the “number one western fashion destination and a household name in India”. Chilton added: “Koovs is a young and dynamic fashion business, operating in a rapidly growing market with a hunger for western fashion. I am looking forward to the creative opportunity.”