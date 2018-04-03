Kris Van Assche to take over the creative helm at Berluti

London - Berluti has confirmed the rumours - former Dior Homme designer Kris Van Assche is set to succeed Haider Ackermann as its new creative director. In his new role as creative director at Berluti, Van Assche will be in charge of all ready-to-wear, footwear, leather goods and accessories collections.

The Belgian designer is set to present his debut collection for Berlin during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January 2019. “I am delighted to welcome Kris Van Assche to Berluti,” said Antoine Arnault, CEO of Berluti in a statement. “I have known him for several years, have always admired his work at Dior Homme and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Berluti names Kris Van Assche as its new Creative Director

Van Assche previously left his former role at Dior Homme after an 11-year tenure at the fashion house. He used to work under Hedi Slimane before becoming head designer at Dior Homme in 2007. During his time at Dior Homme, Van Assche continued Slimane’s slim tailoring legacy before expanding the brand’s presence overseas. He was recently succeeded by Kim Jones, a move which marked the first major appointment at Christian Dior Couture since it appointed Pietro Beccari as Chief Executive Officer and chairman this February.

“I have always wanted to build bridges between the savoir-faire, the heritage of a house and my clear-cut contemporary vision,” added Van Assche. “Antoine Arnault spoke to me of his ambitions for Berluti and it is with great pleasure that I accept this new challenge which fits perfectly with my own will and vision. I would also like to thank Mr Bernard Arnault for his renewed confidence.”

Van Assche, a graduate of Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts, moved to Paris in 1998, working for Slimane at Yves Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche Homme before following him to Dior Homme.

