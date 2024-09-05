Ksubi names Pip Edwards as its creative director

Australian-born streetwear brand Ksubi has announced that Pip Edwards is returning to the brand where she began her fashion career in the early 2000s as its new creative director.

Edwards worked in various capacities during the early days of Ksubi, including design, marketing, and brand strategy, where the brand states she was “instrumental in shaping the brand's identity and appeal”.

Since then, Edwards has established herself as one of the leading designers and brand experts in the Australian fashion landscape and is best known as the co-founder of P.E Nation, the fashion label that merges streetwear with activewear.

In a statement, Ksubi said it was looking for her to bring “her electric personality and energy to a global remit,” where she would be responsible for the streetwear brand’s design identity, brand image, trend forecasting and design innovation.

P.E Nation co-founder Pip Edwards rejoins Ksubi as creative director

Ksubi AW24 campaign Credits: Ksubi

Commenting on her new role, Edwards said: “From its inception, Ksubi has been at the core of the global cultural zeitgeist, thriving at the intersection of where fashion, art, and music meet.

“Having been part of the original crew 20 years ago, I’m so excited to join the talented team at Ksubi once again and contribute to their already impressive global success."

Edwards joining Ksubi also marks a reunion with Ksubi’s chief executive Craig King. Both worked side by side at General Pants Co. from 2012 where Edwards held the position of design director until she formed P.E Nation in 2016.

King added: “Pip and I have always stayed close, exchanging ideas and bouncing things off each other. We are excited to bring Pip’s creativity and boundless energy into our ranks at Ksubi. To bring someone in with her vision and understanding of the market, combined with her deep history with the brand is a huge bonus.”

Ksubi was founded in 1999 and has become known for its distressed denim and signature box cross logo. The streetwear brand is sold globally, including Saks 5th Avenue and Kith, with the US being its largest market. It has stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, London, Sydney and Melbourne.