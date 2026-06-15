Kylie Jenner’s Khy appoints new CEO

Khy, the fashion label founded by Kylie Jenner, has named former Ganni executive Laura du Rusquec as its new chief executive officer.

Rusquec, who is based in Los Angeles, brings nearly 20 years of luxury and fashion experience to the direct-to-consumer brand, including leading and growing fashion and luxury brands, with expertise spanning brand building, retail, digital, merchandising and international expansion.

Prior to joining Khy, Rusquec served as chief executive officer of Ganni, the Copenhagen-founded contemporary fashion brand backed by L Catterton, and before Ganni, she spent seven years at Balenciaga, where she rose to the role of deputy chief executive officer.

Rusquec also held several leadership positions within the Kering group, including serving as global brand director for marketing and merchandising at Pomellato and contributing to strategic initiatives at Gucci Group.

Her appointment follows Jenner’s direct-to-consumer fashion label announcing an evolution of its collaboration model into a “wardrobe-first” fashion brand, centred around a new “design, material and method” vision, which focuses on foundational pieces “designed with intention”.