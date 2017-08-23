L Brands appoints two new board members

L Brands has appointed Patricia S. Bellinger and Robert H. Schottenstein to its board of directors.

“Both Patti Bellinger and Bob Schottenstein are business leaders who have built their careers through elevating others and delivering performance – principles that drive our business," said Leslie H. Wexner, L Brands Chairman and CEO in the company announcement.

The company said, Bellinger is an adjunct lecturer and research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, and she is an internationally recognized expert on diversity, inclusion and leadership development and serves on the boards of Pattern Energy Group, Inc., Sodexo SA and Sonepar Group. Schottenstein is Chairman and CEO of M/I Homes, Inc., one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, and serves on the board of Installed Building Products, Inc.

The company also announced the retirement of Jeffrey H. Miro from the board of directors. Miro, who served on the L Brands board since 2006, is a partner at Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn.

“Jeffrey’s decade of service on the L Brands board brought a level of sophistication to our thinking – particularly around corporate governance and real estate,” added Wexner.

Picture:L Brands website