L Catterton names Devon Leahy as global head of sustainability

Investment firm L Catterton has announced the appointment of Devon Leahy as global head of sustainability.

Leahy, the company said in a statement, will support portfolio companies across the L Catterton platform with a range of sustainability-focused projects and value-creation initiatives.

"Sustainability considerations have played a key role in our business since our founding 35 years ago. As we continue to strengthen our resources and capabilities to support the growth of our firm and the mission-driven brands with which we partner, Devon's expertise will be invaluable in helping our teams create, unlock, and capture more value," said Scott Dahnke, global co-CEO of L Catterton.

The company added that Leahy joins L Catterton from Ralph Lauren, where she served as global head of sustainability for the past five years. Previously, she held various senior strategy and sustainability-focused roles at Etsy and Walmart.

"We are confident Devon's experience and insight will position us to best support the brands and management teams we partner with around the world," added Michael Chu, global co-CEO of the company.

Leahy earned both her MBA and MS in environmental policy from the University of Michigan and her BA in environmental policy from Colby College.