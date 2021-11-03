La DoubleJ appoints chief brand officer

Milan-based lifestyle brand La DoubleJ has named Julia Leach as its chief brand officer with immediate effect.

Brand strategist Leach has had a career spanning fashion, technology, design and retail, with previous roles including executive creative director of Kate Spade for almost ten years and launching the Apple watch. Leach also transformed clean beauty brand, Beautycounter as chief creative officer and worked with Ralph Lauren, Gap, and Target as a strategic creative advisor.

In the newly created role as chief brand officer at La DoubleJ, Leach will be working alongside the label’s founders J.J. Martin and Andrea Ciccoli to help “realise their creative and business goals”. This will include marketing and content innovation, international growth, and category expansion with a commitment to their ‘Made in Italy’ foundation.

The role was created to help La DoubleJ continue to build momentum, said the founders in a statement, and adds to other recent hires at the label, including Luca Voarino as managing director and Jeanne Labib Amour as design director.

Voarino comes to the brand after leadership role with Balenciaga, Marni, and Pucci, while as a ready-to-wear designer, Amour was most recently the design lead at Bally and previously held senior key roles at Balenciaga, Moncler, Emanuel Ungaro, and Giambattista Valli.