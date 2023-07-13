LA Fashion Week names head of designer relations

N4XT Experiences, owners of LA Fashion Week (LAFW), have named Noah Kozlowski as its vice president, head of designer relations and a new venue for its October showcase.

Kozlowski, who has spent the past seven years leading designer relations and development on behalf of the IMG Fashion Events portfolio, including NYFW The Shows, Fashion Alliance, Australian Fashion Week, and Made, will be responsible for securing designers for partnerships with LAFW, which will take place from October 19 to 22.

In a statement, LAFW said that Kozlowski’s “exceptional track record” includes a strong focus on discovering emerging talent and fostering diversity in fashion.

Ciarra Pardo, president of LAFW, co-founder and CCO of N4XT Experiences, said: Noah brings a strong vision, strategy, unparalleled resume of experience and deep relationships in the designer community. We are excited to create amazing experiences with designers that Noah will bring to LAFW.”

Commenting on his new role, Kozlowski added: “There are endless possibilities with LAFW. I am captivated by the shared vision of the founders, who are creating new franchises that celebrate culture, entertainment, and give back to the next generation of creators worldwide.”

A reimagined LAFW was held in autumn 2022 and showcased immersive, state-of-the-art physical and digital experiences across fashion, beauty, technology, sustainability, and inclusion.

This year’s event will move to NYA Studios (formally Goya Studios) in Hollywood, added organisers, as it offers “an amazing marketing opportunity for designers to showcase their collections in fun, original formats with attendance from press and industry, as well as the general public”.