Lacoste appoints Philippe Gautier as EVP global finance

Lacoste has announced the appointment of Philippe Gautier, 56, as EVP global finance.

He also joins the Lacoste executive committee.

Commenting on Gautier’s appointment, Thierry Guibert, CEO of Lacoste, said: "Lacoste can rely on Philippe Gautier’s in-depth knowledge of the fashion and lifestyle sectors, his significant international experience, and his strong skills in implementing major projects, particularly in supply chain and IT."

Philippe Gautier, the company said in a release, has held finance positions for nearly thirty years, including more than twenty years in retail and fashion. After several years in industrial groups, he joined Kering in 2003, then became CFO for North America of Puma in 2009.

After working at Sergio Rossi, the company added, he became head of finance and operations for the SMCP group (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, Fursac) in 2015, where he played a major role in the strong internationalisation of the group's brands, particularly in China and the United States.

Philippe Gautier joined the multi-brand beauty and well-being products platform Waldencast in 2022 as finance and operations director.