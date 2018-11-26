Lacoste confirms new UK chief executive

French sportswear label Lacoste has confirmed that Jamie Givens joined the brand as its new chief executive officer of UK and Ireland on October 5.

Givens, who joins Lacoste from Levi’s, where he has spent 8 years in various senior positions in sales and marketing, has been tasked with accelerating the growth of the UK and Ireland business, whilst further strengthening Lacoste premium casual wear positioning, said the brand in a statement.

Lacoste added that Givens brings with him a “solid brand development expertise across various markets and channels,” as he has previously held both regional and global responsibilities across wholesale, retail and marketing for brands including Dockers, where he was commercial director for the UK, Benelux and Scandinavia, Tigi and Dim.

Givens appointment follows the announcement that British designer Louise Trotter would be the French fashion and lifestyle brand’s new creative director. Trotter is the first woman to hold this role at the French label and will showcase her debut collection during the next Paris Fashion Week.