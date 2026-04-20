Laetitia Manfredi: New product and merchandising director at Jacquemus

French brand Jacquemus announced on Monday the appointment of Laetitia Manfredi as product and merchandising director, effective April 20, 2026.

As the house stated in a press release, the appointment of Laetitia Manfredi marks a significant step in the continuous development and international expansion of Jacquemus. Following the inauguration of its first permanent store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris in 2022, the network has rapidly expanded to key international cities, with openings in Dubai, Seoul, New York, Los Angeles and London. The company now has more than 300 employees.

In her new role, Laetitia Manfredi will report directly to the company's CEO, Sarah Benady, while working closely with the founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus. Her responsibilities will include developing growth strategies and the product offering to support the brand in its new phase of expansion. She will also be tasked with guiding the studio and merchandising teams into this new strategic chapter, while ensuring the creative vision of the label is reinforced.

With over 20 years of experience in the fashion and luxury sectors, the new director began her career at L'Oréal and Cartier before joining Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of luxury giant LVMH. At Louis Vuitton, she held positions in image and visual merchandising before moving into product, with a distinct specialisation in accessories. She later participated in the launch of Rihanna's fashion brand, Fenty, before joining Saint Laurent to work on its prêt-à-porter and accessories segments.

Prior to joining Jacquemus, she was the director of the womenswear accessories business unit at Christian Dior Couture. In this role, she contributed to the growth of the LVMH-owned house, working under the artistic direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri and later Jonathan Anderson.

In March 2026, FashionUnited learned that Simon Porte Jacquemus sold approximately 5 percent of his house to Sandbridge Capital. Sandbridge Capital is a Californian fund specialising in luxury, beauty and wellness, according to a report by Modaes.

This article was written in part with the support of an artificial intelligence tool before being supplemented and edited by a FashionUnited journalist.