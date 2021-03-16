Land’s End announces senior leadership changes

Lands’ End has announced organizational changes designed to advance its strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution as it operates towards achieving its previously stated 2023 financial targets. The company said in a statement that James Gooch has been promoted to President and has retained his role as Chief Financial Officer. As President, he will oversee the company’s ecommerce, international, Outfitters, third Party and retail businesses.

Additionally, Sarah Rasmusen, chief customer officer, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will oversee the company’s information technology and performance marketing functions. The company added that Peter Gray, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, will oversee the company’s distribution center operations. All three executives, in addition to Chieh Tsai, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, and Matt Trainor, Senior Vice President, Brand Creative will continue to report to Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Griffith said: “On the heels of our successes, we are focused on executing the next chapter of profitable growth for our Company, and achieving our 2023 targets. With the leadership realignment and streamlining of direct reports, I will focus a majority of my time on our strategic direction and future growth opportunities.”