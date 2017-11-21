Land’s End announces two new executive appointments

Lands’ End has announced the appointment of two new leadership roles. The company has hired Gill Hong as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer and Head of International for Lands’ End and Sarah Rasmusen as Senior Vice President of ecommerce. Both senior positions will report directly to Jerome Griffith, CEO.

“Gill’s extensive experience as a global merchandising executive combined with her proven track record of building businesses, defining brands and working cross-functionally to deliver omni-channel growth strategies and achieving financial goals, makes her the ideal candidate and we are excited to have her leading the critical function,” said said Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, Lands’ End, commenting Hong’s appointment.

In this new role, the company said, Hong will play a critical role in leading all aspects of merchandising, as well as oversee Lands’ End’s international business. Most recently, Hong was with Gap, Inc., as an executive advisor, consulting primarily for Old Navy. She previously was with Oakley, Inc., as their chief merchandising officer and before that spent 17 years in progressive leadership roles in retail, brand strategy, marketing and merchandising at L.L. Bean and Nike leading both global and European businesses.

Sarah Rasmusen appointed SVP of ecommerce

“I am also pleased to announce that Sarah Rasmusen recently re-joined Lands’ End as Senior Vice President of ecommerce to drive our continuing growth in E-Commerce and provide an enhanced, seamless omni-channel shopping experience,” said Griffith, adding, “Rasmusen will strategically lead the brand’s continual digital transformation, as well as data analytics to optimize and integrate customer insights focusing on consumer purchasing behavior and expanding the customer’s experience across all digital channels.”

Rasmusen brings nearly 20 years of leadership of retail and omni-channel eommerce expertise to this role. She joins Lands’ End from Kohl’s where she most recently served as vice president, digital merchandising, optimization and analytics. Prior to Kohl’s, Rasmusen held leadership roles in web merchandising for LandsEnd.com, SaksFifthAvenue.com and Bloomingdales.com.

Picture:Land's End website