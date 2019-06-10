Land's End creates chief customer officer position

American clothing label Land's End has appointed its current senior vice president of e-commerce, Sarah Rasmusen, to the newly-created role of chief customer officer. The creation of this role is part of the company's "continued focus to drive a consistent customer experience across the business," according to a press release.

"Sarah has always focused on the priorities in our customers' lives," said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president of Lands' End. "As we further develop our uni-channel distribution model, we will continue to focus on creating a consistent, high-quality, seamless customer experience across channels to enhance our customer connection whenever, wherever and however our customer chooses to shop."

Rasmusen will lead activities in customer experience across all retail channels, taking responsibility for the development of all strategies related to consumer-facing capabilities. Her previous role had entailed focusing on consumer purchasing behavior through data analytics to determine ways to expand the customer experience.

She had been appointed to her previous role in November 2017, having joined Land's End from Kohl's. Rasmusen had served as vice president, digital merchandising, optimization and analytics with the company.