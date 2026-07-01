Lands’ End promotes brand and digital head to CEO

US lifestyle retailer Lands’ End has confirmed a transition among its leadership. Andrew McLean will be stepping down as chief executive officer and board member as of July 13. He will be succeeded by Charlie Cole, the company’s current consumer brand and digital transformation executive.

According to Lands’ End, Cole’s appointment reflects the continuation of a “solutions-based strategy” that was established under McLean and culminated in a strategic joint venture with WHP Global. Josephine Linden, chair of the board of directors, said Cole’s “expertise will enable him to execute and expand on the strategy” while positioning the company to “drive the next phase of profitable growth and sustainable shareholder value creation”.

In his own statement, Cole said he was honoured to build on the foundation McLean and the broader team have created by “leveraging my technology and AI experience to create an even more personalised, engaging and productive customer experience”. “I look forward to working alongside Lands’ End’s talented employees, partners, customers and shareholders as we write the next chapter of the Lands’ End story,” he added.

Cole boasts a solid background in the realm of digital commerce, AI, omnichannel retail and technology. Prior to joining Lands’ End, he served as interim chief digital officer of Thuma, and had previously been president of XGen AI, CEO of Tribute Technology, CEO of FTD, chief digital officer of Tumi, and global chief e-commerce officer of Samsonite.