Lands’ End revives chief marketing officer role after a decade

US retailer Lands’ End has named Sarah Sylvester as its new chief marketing officer, reviving the role after nearly a decade.

Sylvester will take up the position immediately, reflecting the brand’s renewed commitment to long-term growth and modern marketing as it continues to evolve.

To the role, Sylvester brings over 20 years of marketing and brand transformation experience picked up at Victoria’s Secret, where she most recently served as executive vice president of marketing.

Sylvester started at the lingerie giant in 2005, initially as a PR assistant, before working her way up in marketing roles of increasing responsibility. She was credited with leading “high-impact brand reinvention efforts”.

At Lands’ End, her appointment comes on the heels of the retailer establishing a joint venture with WHP Global in an effort to unlock the value of its intellectual property while also strengthening its balance sheet.

In a statement to FashionUnited, Sylvester said she was thrilled to join the company “at such a pivotal moment and help shape the brand’s next era of growth”.

She continued: “There is tremendous opportunity to deepen customer connection, expand cultural relevance, and drive modern, data-informed storytelling that honours the brand’s heritage while positioning it powerfully for the future.”