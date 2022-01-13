Landsec creates managing director of strategy and capital markets role

Property firm Landsec, which owns shopping centre Bluewater, has appointed Remco Simon to its executive leadership team in the newly created role of managing director of strategy and capital markets.

Simon joined Landsec on January 10 from St Modwen, where he served as managing director of strategy and corporate development. He has more than 15 years of experience in international real estate capital markets and has also held roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Kempen & Co.

In his new role, Simon will be responsible for Landsec’s strategic planning, capital allocation and capital markets activity and will report directly to chief executive Mark Allan.

Commenting on the appointment, Allan said in a statement: “I’m delighted to welcome Remco to Landsec and look forward to working with him. Over the last six months, we have clearly demonstrated our strategy in action, injecting fresh momentum into the business.

“Remco’s expertise will help us to convert this momentum into even greater value for our investors as we continue to grow through 2022.”