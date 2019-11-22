Landsec names Mark Allan as new CEO

Landsec, the property firm which owns shopping destinations Westgate Oxford, Bluewater in Kent, Trinity Leeds and St David’s, has appointed Mark Allan as its next chief executive officer.

Allan, who is currently CEO of St Modwen Properties Plc, a role he has held since 1 November 2016, will take up the new position and become an executive director by no later than 1 June 2020, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. He will be replacing current CEO Robert Noel.

Commenting on the appointment, Cressida Hogg, chairman of Landsec, said: “I am delighted to announce that Mark is to join Landsec as our next CEO. Mark has been a highly successful CEO of two companies in the property sector. He has demonstrated strong management skills and the strategic insights that we believe will build on the strengths of our business today and be invaluable for the next phase of Landsec's evolution.

“On behalf of the Board, and all of my colleagues in the business, I welcome Mark to Landsec and look forward to working with him when he joins next year I would also like to restate the Board’s appreciation to Rob for his successful leadership of Landsec as CEO and his continued commitment to the business.”

Allan added: “Landsec is an iconic property company with a fantastic heritage and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead it. The world of Real Estate is undergoing significant change and I am confident, with the skills and experience already in place, that great opportunities lie ahead. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Landsec, the Board and its partners and customers.”