Lane Crawford appoints new chief merchant

Mia Young has been named as the new chief merchant for luxury department store Lane Crawford. Young joins the Chinese retail company from Saks.com, and brings with her 20 years of industry experience. She will report to Lane Crawford president, Andrew Keith.

"I am thrilled to join Lane Crawford, a brand that is highly recognized within the industry for continually raising the bar for its curated product selection and experiences," Young said in a statement.

She added that her goal is to "elevate and further strengthen" the company's product portfolio, as well as "provide a fresh sense of authority and inventiveness in the world of luxury fashion."

Young held the role of chief site merchant at Saks.com for two and a half years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to this, she was divisional merchandise manager for designer ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, jewelry and beauty at Amazon's MyHabit.com. She had also led buying for designer women's fashion at Barney's New York for 11 years.

As chief merchant for Lane Crawford, Young will direct the company's edit, strengthen brand partnerships and identify global firsts for luxury Chinese customers. She will relocate from New York to Hong Kong.

"With her world class buying experience, product sensibility and leadership, Mia will be guiding her teams to create new, exciting products, services and experiences that inspire our customers and their rapidly evolving lifestyles," Andrew Keith said in a statement. "At the heart of our continued success is our passion for the craft of curation, merchandising and storytelling that is brought to life and enabled through our unique own-bought business model."