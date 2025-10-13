Lanvin Group CFO David Chan to leave the company in October 2025

Lanvin Group, the global luxury fashion group, has announced that David Chan, its executive president and chief financial officer, will step down from his position, effective October 27, 2025, to pursue new professional opportunities.

Since joining the Group at its inception, Chan has been instrumental in strengthening Lanvin Group’s strategic and financial foundation, guiding its transformation into a global luxury platform, and supporting its New York Stock Exchange listing.

Zhen Huang, chairman of Lanvin Group, expressed the company's gratitude for Chan's leadership: "On behalf of the Board and the entire Lanvin Group team, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for his dedication and leadership over the past years. His significant contributions have been pivotal in shaping the Group's strategic direction and transformation efforts. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

The company has implemented a structured transition plan to ensure continuity across its finance and operations functions, and Chan may continue to support the company in an advisory capacity.

Chan affirmed his confidence in the Group's future, stating, "I am proud to have contributed to building a strong strategic and financial foundation, supporting the transformation of our global luxury platform, and driving initiatives that position the Group for sustainable growth. . . I remain confident in Lanvin Group's future as it continues to deliver value for its stakeholders and expand its global presence.”

Lanvin Group manages iconic brands including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso.