Lanvin taps Olivier Lapidus to succeed Bouchra Jarrar

French designer Olivier Lapidus has been named the successor of Bouchra Jarrar and is set to take on the role of artistic director at Lanvin.

His appointment at the luxury fashion house comes four days after the sudden exit of Jarrar, who left the position after a 16-month tenure. The designer reportedly began his new role at the Maison on Monday, joining Lanvin as it faces numerous challenges.

Lanvin, originally founded by Jeanne Lanvin in 1889, has been struggling to keep its sales high since hitting over 250 million euros back in 2012. The fashion house posted its first loss in more than 10 years last year in addition to a 23 percent decline in revenue following the departure of its beloved Creative Director in late 2015, Alber Elbaz.

Lapidus is set to lead the Maison as it moves in a new direction to become “a French Michael Kors” according to sources at BoF. The change in brand image is said to be part of the company’s wider strategic shift to cut down on costs and boost sales. The Parisian-born designer aims to present his first collection for Lanvin this September during Paris Fashion Week and will continue to work on his own couture house, known as Création Olivier Lapidus, which debuted earlier this month during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

FashionUnited has reached out to Lanvin for additional commentary.

Photo: Olivier Lapidus, Création Olivier Lapidus, Facebook