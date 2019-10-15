Laura Ashley finance director steps down after 20 years

Laura Ashley has announced that its finance director and joint chief operating officer, Seán Anglim, has stepped down after 20 years at the company.

Anglim, who joined the Britsh fashion and furniture brand in 1998, will remain at the business until the end of 2019. Laura Ashley has promoted Sagar Mavani to chief financial officer.

Anglim served as chief financial officer at the company in 2009 before being appointed joint chief operating officer in 2011. In October 2012, he took on both roles.

In the year to 30 June, Laura Ashley reported a pre-tax loss of 14.3 million pounds (17.3 million dollars), compared to a profit of 100,000 pounds in the prior year. The company blamed its poor annual trading partly on a weak performance of its home furnishing business and changes made to its website late last year.