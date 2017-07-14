Laura Chaplin is new CmiA ambassador

Laura Chaplin, granddaughter of world-famous actor Charlie Chaplin, is the new ambassador of Cotton made in Africa (CmiA). The young fashion designer wants to support the initiative for sustainable cotton farming through her label 'Smile by Laura Chaplin'.

“I really wanted to be ambassador for Cotton made in Africa, because we share the same values. We want to make the world a happier place”, explains Chaplin her decision to support Cotton made in Africa and the 695,000 smallholder cotton farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa CmiA is working with.

In addition, the designer in whose life creative art has always played a predominant role and whose label is characterised by a positive way of life and humanity, is inspired in her work by the initiative and by the beauty of Africa. “ Cotton made in Africa had a great influence on my designs. With them I want to give people along the textile chain a reason to smile - from the farmer to the consumer.”

“Laura Chaplin and Cotton made in Africa are united in their goal to improve the living and working conditions of cotton farmers and to promote nature conservation in Africa. Together, we want to spread a smile around the world - for the farmers, nature and consumers alike”, confirms CmiA's managing director Tina Stridde, who feels honoured to work with Chaplin.

In this video interview, Laura Chaplin talks about her life, her new label Smile by Laura Chaplin and her role as CmiA ambassador.

Photo: Laura Chaplin / Cotton made in Africa