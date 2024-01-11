Laura Mercier owner Orveon Global appoints new CEO

Orveon Global, the owner of premium beauty brands Laura Mercier and Bare Minerals, has named seasoned executive Neela Montgomery as its new chief executive.

Montgomery will join the beauty group on January 18 and has been tasked with growing Orveon Global’s portfolio of brands and accelerating the business.

Commenting on her new role, Montgomery said in a statement: “Orveon has built a differentiated business that not only is home to three iconic beauty brands but also is leading change in the beauty and wellness industry.

“I see immense opportunity to continue developing the platform’s capabilities while nurturing the success of Bare Minerals, Buxom and Laura Mercier to deliver an authentic, sustainable offering for consumers and retail partners alike. I am excited to lead the talented team at Orveon as we continue to innovate, capture new opportunities and drive growth.”

Montgomery is a seasoned global CEO who has led, scaled and transformed consumer businesses across the US, Europe and Asia, including pharmacy CVS Health, furniture retail company Crate & Barrel Holdings, and UK supermarket Tesco PLC. Most recently, she served as a board partner at Greycroft, a leading venture capital firm.

Tricia Glynn, chair of the board at Orveon and managing partner at Advent International, added: “Neela is a highly accomplished leader in high-growth, vibrant consumer businesses and we are thrilled to welcome her as CEO of Orveon.

“Orveon has established a strong foundation in its two years since launch and Neela is the ideal executive for this next phase of growth. Her special mix of global experience, operational acumen and record of growing consumer brands will position the business for long-term success.”