Laura Wade-Gery appointed to John Lewis Partnership board

The John Lewis Partnership today announced the appointment of Laura Wade-Gery as a non-executive director of the board.

Commenting on Wade-Gery’s appointment to the board, Sir Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in a statement: 'I am pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Wade-Gery who brings a wealth of experience in business and retailing. She will build on the strength and depth of the John Lewis Partnership Board.'

The company said, Wade-Gery brings with her a wealth of experience having worked for a number of businesses including, Tesco and, most recently, Marks & Spencer. She is currently a non- executive director of the board of British Land and a member of the government's Digital Advisory Board.

The John Lewis Partnership operates 48 John Lewis shops across the UK and online platform Johnlewis.com.

Picture:John Lewis website