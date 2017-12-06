Laurence Nicolas appointed head of Sotheby's global jewelry and watches

Sotheby's has announced that Laurence Nicolas has been named executive vice president, global managing director, jewelry and watches. This puts her at the forefront of Sotheby's two fastest growing categories. She will report to the company's CEO, Tad Smith. Nicolas will oversee Sotheby's jewelry and watch business including auction, private, e-commerce and retail sales, as well as the company's diamond venture, Sotheby's Diamonds.

Nicolas has over 25 years of experience in the luxury sector managing leading international brands. She joins the company from Christian Dior Couture where she was named CEO of Dior Timepieces & Fine Jewelry in 2001. There, she created the "Fine Jewelry" division in 2001, followed by the "Timepieces" Division in 2008. She's also occupied key positions at Cartier between 1990 and 2001, where she helped drive international retail and marketing operations.

“Our jewelry and watch businesses operate in markets much larger than the art market and this newly-created role has been designed to strengthen our cross-platform strategy and take advantage of the significant opportunity,” said Smith. “Laurence’s creativity, energy and experience will no doubt be inspirational for the talented teams she will lead, while also further enhancing our clients’ experience and fostering Sotheby’s growth in these two key areas.”

Laurence will join the company on February 1 and be based in New York.

“I am thrilled to start a new challenge within such a leading and venerable Company and look forward to working with Tad and the Sotheby’s team to further develop the jewelry and watch businesses,” said Nicolas. “Given the smart and passionate people that I have already met in the company, and the amazing history and expertise Sotheby’s has built since 1744, I believe the potential for growth is tremendous. I am confident that together, we can conceive and execute plans to drive consistent sales and growth.”

photo: courtesy of Sotheby's