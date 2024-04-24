LCI Melbourne mentor honoured with Australian Business Champion Award in fashion

The Australian Business Champion Awards have honoured fashion professional Nataša Pitra-Grbić, a mentor at LCI Melbourne, with their fashion design award.

With the 2024 prize, Pitra-Grbić is being recognised for her ‘outstanding contributions to the fashion industry and her unwavering commitment to excellence’, as per a LinkedIn post shared by the school.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur who according to her LinkedIn page works as a sessional lecturer at LCI Education’s campus in Melbourne, Australia, also occupies the role of creative director, designer and consultant at local fashion label Pitra.

From 2017 to 2023 she was the general manager of apparel at Fila, and from June 2019 to March 2020 she worked as a sessional lecturer in fashion at The Masters Institute of Creative Education, also located in Melbourne.

Commenting on receiving the award, Pitra-Grbić said in a statement shared by LCI Melbourne: "As a Melbourne-based designer, I strive to prioritise people and the planet at the core of my business.”

“Winning this award is not only a personal achievement but also a recognition of the local industry I'm privileged to work with every day,” she concluded.