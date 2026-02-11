Leadership change at Bally: Mario Grauso appointed CEO
Swiss heritage brand Bally has appointed a new chief executive officer. Mario Grauso succeeds Ennio Fontana, who is leaving the company. Grauso previously held a senior creative role at the brand. Industry publication WWD first reported the news on Tuesday.
Grauso has over 20 years of experience leading international fashion and lifestyle brands. Most recently, he served as CEO of Stefano Pilati Studio since September 2024. His predecessor, Fontana, joined Bally in October 2024. The Italian previously worked in sales alongside Philipp Plein for almost two decades. He then held the position of CEO at Roberto Cavalli and Dsquared2.
During Fontana's brief tenure, Bally underwent a commercial realignment. Ambitions to compete in the luxury segment with a highly fashion-forward approach were scaled back. Creative director Simone Bellotti, whose collections were well-received by the trade press, left the company and moved to Jil Sander.
Since the acquisition from the German entrepreneurial Reimann family in August 2024, Bally has been owned by financial investor Regent. The private equity firm is based in Beverly Hills. It invests in luxury goods and retail, as well as media, technology, and the automotive industry. Its portfolio includes brands such as Escada and Club Monaco.
Editor's note: FashionUnited has contacted Bally for comment.
