Leadership change at Snipes: Samuel Deichmann succeeds Dennis Schröder

Cologne-based sportswear retailer Snipes has a new chief executive officer. On Monday, the company, which is part of the retail group Deichmann, announced that Samuel Deichmann is taking over the management of Snipes Europe with immediate effect.

In this role, Deichmann will be responsible for “the strategic development of the company in all European markets”.Deichmann has been a member of the parent company's management board since 2020. He succeeds Dennis Schröder, who replaced Snipes founder Sven Voth as CEO at the beginning of 2024.

Schröder was previously general manager of the retail chain. Before joining Snipes, he had worked for companies including 11Teamsports, Puma and Adidas.

Schröder leaves of own accord

According to a statement, Schröder will move into an “advisory role after completing important transformation steps” and will support the transition until the end of the year. He is therefore leaving the company “of his own accord”.

The company emphasised that the change follows “a previously clearly agreed path”.Under the leadership of the new CEO, Snipes will “focus more strongly in the future on implementing its strategy, which was primarily developed by Schröder”. The retailer explained that it will also create “clear responsibilities for the next development phase in Europe”.

Specifically, Deichmann will “further sharpen the positioning of Snipes in the European markets, drive the expansion of the omnichannel business and intensify cooperation with global brand partners”. He will also be responsible for “continuing the transformation steps initiated in recent years”.

Schröder summed up his time at Snipes upon his departure. “The past few years have been characterised by important decisions and structural changes,” he explained in a statement. “Snipes is now much more stable and fit for the future. With Samuel, someone is taking over who knows the company well and will consistently continue the current developments. I look forward to supporting this transition in an advisory capacity”.