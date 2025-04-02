Leadership changes at Macy's: Thomas Edwards to join as CFO

Macy’s has unveiled significant changes to its executive leadership team and organisational structure including the appointment of Thomas J. Edwards as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, effective June 22, 2025. These organisational changes are aimed at supporting the company's "Bold New Chapter" strategy.

Edwards, bringing nearly 40 years of experience in retail, consumer goods, and hospitality, stated, "I am excited to join the iconic Macy’s, Inc. organisation, whose talented colleagues have built brands that are an integral part of the fabric of the American consumer experience."

Currently, Edwards is the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Capri Holdings Limited, where he leads the finance, information technology and supply chain teams. Before joining Capri, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Chili’s owner Brinker International, Inc., and has held numerous finance and operations positions at Wyndham Hotel Group, Kraft Foods and Nabisco Food Service Company.

Commenting on the new CFO appointment, chairman and chief executive officer, Tony Spring said, "I am delighted to welcome Tom to the Macy’s, Inc. team. He is a highly collaborative leader and thought partner with experience both in and outside the retail industry across various business cycles."

In a related move, Barbie Cameron, who was appointed as Macy’s chief stores officer on February 16, will now report directly to Tony Spring.

Additionally, Maly Bernstein, CEO of Bluemercury, will transition to reporting to Olivier Bron, CEO of Bloomingdale’s, effective May 1, 2025, to enhance collaboration between the two luxury brands.

The company also announced the departure of Adrian Mitchell, who will remain in his current role as COO and CFO until June 21 to ensure a smooth transition.

Macy's reiterated its first-quarter 2025 guidance, previously provided on March 6, 2025.