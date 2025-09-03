Lee Anne Henrico named Chief Creative Officer at J.McLaughlin

Lee Anne Henrico has been appointed the new Chief Creative Officer at lifestyle brand J.McLaughlin.

In her new role, Henrico will be in charge of the brand’s women’s and men’s collections, overseeing the lines' design, production, development, and creative marketing and communications.

“Lee Anne has an exceptional ability to create product that inspires and to tell stories that resonate,” said Greg Unis, CEO of J.McLaughlin, in a statement. “Her leadership will bring fresh creative energy to the brand while staying true to our DNA.”

J.McLaughlin fall campaign shot in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Credits: J.McLaughlin

Henrico brings with her years of experience working in design and brand building, having previously held senior roles at Victoria’s Secret and Aritzia. Prior to joining the team at J.McLaughlin, she was the Senior Vice President of Design at the Vancouver-based Aritzia. Before that, she worked for more than a decade at Victoria’s Secret, most recently holding the position of Senior Vice President and Creative Director.

Her professional path is said to have been “defined by translating timeless style into modern, covetable collections,” with Henrico being credited with continuously strengthening brands via artistic insight, innovative product creation, and meaningful cultural connection. Working closely with Unis, Henrico is set to form J.McLaughlin's creative vision and seasonal storytelling to help push the brand into its next stage of growth.

J.McLaughlin fall campaign shot in Millbrook Credits: J.McLaughlin

“I am thrilled to join J.McLaughlin at such an exciting moment in its history,” said Lee Anne Henrico, Chief Creative Officer, in a statement. “This is a brand with a rich heritage, distinct identity, and strong connection to its customers. I look forward to building on that foundation to craft collections and experiences that feel both timeless and fresh.”

Her appointment comes at a key time for the brand, as it aims to strengthen its brand vision and narrative as J.McLaughlin nears its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1977 by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, the brand seeks to honor its legacy and heritage while adopting a quintessential American way of life and future-oriented outlook.